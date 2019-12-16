Ralph on the Road: Creamy Florida Chowder Recipe with No Yolks | The Balancing Act

Winter is in the air as celebrity chef Ralph Pagano heads for Jupiter, Florida.

Watch him prepare a creamy Florida chowder using fresh snapper and delicious noodles courtesy of No Yolks.Ralph meets historian and author James Snyder to learn about the Jupiter Inlet, as well as the uniqueness of Florida snapper. No Yolks is the #1 noodle brand in the U.S. and Canada, available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes to accompany any recipe you’re thinking of cooking up.

Stay tuned to learn how to make Ralph’s mouthwatering dishes, and why No Yolks are the best choice for all your noodle needs!Visit: http://www.thebalancingact.comLike: https://www.facebook.com/TheBalancingActFansFollow: https://twitter.com/BalancingActTV#TheBalancingAct #BalancingAct 105342