Limbaugh to Republicans: It's Time To Go On Offense For Trump

Now, here’s the thing.

You Republicans, if you haven’t learned anything by now, can I tell you what’s gonna happen no matter what you do?

If you vote to dismiss with 51, they’re gonna accuse you of unfairness and bias and prejudice and racism and prejudice and homophobia and whatever the hell else.

And if you take it to trial and you get him acquitted that way, they’re gonna do the same thing.