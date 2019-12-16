Global  

Se. Chuck Schumer Calling To Put An End To Robocalls

Se. Chuck Schumer Calling To Put An End To Robocalls

Se. Chuck Schumer Calling To Put An End To Robocalls

The New York senator's bill would require all phone carriers to provide anti-robocall blocking devices.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
