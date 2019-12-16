Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Strictly Might Be Over, But There's One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Strictly Might Be Over, But There's One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come

Strictly Might Be Over, But There's One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come

After 13 weeks of fierce competition, we finally have our Strictly 2019 winners.

But while the series might now be over, there's one dose of dancefloor action still to come as six stars return for the Christmas special.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment After 13 weeks of fierce competition, we finally have our #Strictly winners. But while the series might be over, th… https://t.co/m5QLPUJDng 1 day ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK After 13 weeks of fierce competition, we finally have our Strictly 2019 winners. But while the series might now be… https://t.co/nECi0G6sb6 1 day ago

PersianModa

Persian Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/MXwm8PwWMz 1 day ago

PersianModa

Persian Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/0isn8IIavq 1 day ago

IranModa

Iran Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/ETuWbzBm33 1 day ago

IranModa

Iran Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/w2lW0CS3mG 1 day ago

TajikModa

Tajik Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/rMRuWUdyq5 1 day ago

TajikModa

Tajik Moda Strictly Might Be Over, But There’s One Dose Of Dancefloor Action Still To Come | Jive Talking… https://t.co/yjeyyV3wEi 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.