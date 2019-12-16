Nearly $226M to restore Gulf

- - decade after the 200 million- gallons of crude oil was- pumped into the gulf of mexico- for a total of 87 days.

- now, the federal government - approved more - than 200 million dollars to - continue with the restoration - efforts of marine habitats.

- the money is distributed betwee- 18 projects.- 52 million dollars to study - deep-sea habitats and 300 - thousand- dollars to find ways to keep se- turtles from swallowing - longline fishing hooks or - getting tangled in the lines.

- dr. moby solangi with i.m.m.s.- says he is so excited to- continue- revitalizing the gulf to help - marine life affected by the - spill.- - dr. moby solangi imms president- :" this was the largest man-made - disaster in u.s. history.

The - ramifications are - - - - considerable.

This money is - going to be properly used over- the federal government- has developed 18 different- projectsand hopefully it will b- very meaningful in the- recovery of the gulf of mexico" b-p reached a settlement with - the federal government in -