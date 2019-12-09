Weather trivia: Most snowy Christmases 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:33s - Published Do you know which year we saw the most snowfall on Christmas Day? Do you know which year we saw the most snowfall on Christmas Day? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Weather trivia: Most snowy Christmases STORM THAT COULD BRING SOMESNOW.IT DOES NOT HAPPEN OFTEN, ANDNOW IT'S MONDAY.AND IT IS --Jayson: I MESSED UP.Lisa: IT IS?TRIVIA.Jayson: TRIVIA TIME.YOU MESSED UP THIS TIME, THATWASN'T ME.Lisa: THE GREATEST CHRISTMASSNOWFALLS, QUITE A FEW IN RECENTHISTORY.2007, 7.8 INCHES OF SNOW, ANDTHEN IN 1894, I'M SURE THAT WASAN ACCURATE COUNT, 6.4 COUNT IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Weather trivia: Chances of a white Christmas Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Over the last 30 years, we've only seen seven Christmases that had measurable snowfall. But we have a 50% chance of having snow already on the ground from a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 9, 2019