Youngsville Police Dept. Surprises Drivers

The holidays are often the busiest time of year for law enforcement.

Police are out in full force to make sure you're on your best behavior.and i got a chance to ride along with one of our local departments... to see how they're catching drivers for something you might not expect.

Youngsville police in action.

Natbut for drivers today... nat caught by the flashing blue lights... there's an extra 3 surprise in store.nat"the reason you were stopped is you were seen doing a good thing today.

Youngsville police department would like to rewardrd you today.""today we'r going to conduct traffic stops and give people gift cards for doing the right thing."it's part of the annual gift card giveaway.

Local businesses donate... and instead of handing out tickets to bad drivers, police get to hand out fun freebies to good drivers.nat thank you"i've gotten from tears to just can't stop laughing because they're so excited and anxious just by getting pulled over, they're kind of mixed emotions so you really don't know from their perspecrtive what's going on."nat siren"he's following me and he put on his flashing lights and i thought oh my gosh i'm going to get pulled over and i don't even know what i did.

My mom was like just pull over, so i pulled over.

He was like 'step out of the vehicle,' i was like 'wait, what?

I didn't do anything!

I thought i just stopped at the stop sign!""car after car, such a fun surprise for everyone who gets a new coupon to somewhere.

But it's a lot more than just a fun holiday gift.

It's helping change the actual perception people have of police.""to take the bad like that normally is shown to a good, a good time of the year.

Especially with the holidays.

Everyone's not fortunate to have a better holiday but maybe the little things that we're doing is giving them a better end of the year."and youngsville police hope to keep brightening people's days and opening their hearts for years to come.

