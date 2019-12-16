HS BB: Castle Opens SIAC Play With Win Against Harrison

Top 79?

73.

Staying in the ???c..

Harrison opens up conference play on the road against castle.

1st quarter..

Bob nunge threading the pass to louis brock..

The knights draw first blood.

Now they strike from the perimeter..

Isaiah swope with the jab step..

Then the junior rises up and knocks one down..

Knights up by 1.

Harrison answers right away though..

Ja'twan watson showing big men can move too.

The euro step layup puts the warriors up 3... but here comes castle.

Swope to cole simmons on the wing..

Down the hatch it goes..

And then simmons spreads the wealth.

Zeke niehaus is hiding in the corner..

The triple try ringing true..

Castle retakes the lead.

Harrison not going away though..

Watson using his 240 pound frame to his advantage..

Then the senior takes the ball up court..

Finds kam wilson..

Using the pump fake to perfection..

It's all tied up..

But castle eventually pulls away.

Swope to niehuas in the final seconds of the 1st..

Castle