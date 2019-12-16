Mayoral Monday: Gulfport Mayor Billy Hughes

- gulfport mayor billy hewes is - one busy man!

- from yesterday's gulf coast - marathon, to the mississippi- aquarium and beyond...there's - tons going on in the city, and- more to come.

- and the man himself joins us in- studio this morning,- gulfport mayor, billy hewes.- - wxxv >> i'm reminded of yesterday's marathon.

You welcomed everyone had to go it' been fantastic with you or we have the privilege of starting the goal preferable zombie to more than those of the report.

Elijah participated in a starte to while you but it was a boy greater than from the bits of the phenomenal.

We knew this to bridge this community was perfect for menopausal parliament fellow right and i know it was must've been a big economic lease for the city's well with ... many people coming from from all over cell ... so that is anything we can to cisco's world about is questioned.

The crowd.

On the first time but have to cross it is the first and beautiful for doing a lot of return for choic is the windows profile).

This was just me dropping rip 704 marathon over 3025 to elaborate upon some really really determine a great was positione absolutely and now harbor life.

I hear ...