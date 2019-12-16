Celebrate the holidays at Universal Orlando | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Celebrate the holidays this season in Whoville, at Hogwarts Castle or with a Macy’s-inspired parade at Universal Orlando!



Tweets about this Patricia Mickus You never know who will stop by for dinner. Come celebrate the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort https://t.co/GFQHQMUgOc 1 day ago AttractionTickets.com Celebrate the Holidays at #UniversalOrlando Resort https://t.co/UM9hBOLTeV https://t.co/5RaDNgDZ9V 2 days ago Real Radio 104.1 You could win a prize package to celebrate the Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, now through Jan 5th! Log on 2… https://t.co/5ktuE4WwRs 3 days ago Bill @ Touring Central Florida See what's in store for your holiday visit @UniversalORL: https://t.co/0MHMkLJDwT ~ https://t.co/TS8ZXSiwJb 3 days ago 107.3 Planet Radio You’ve never had a Holiday like this and nobody does a holiday parade like Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Mac… https://t.co/qE63L04YYn 6 days ago