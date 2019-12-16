Global  

Umar Khalid on Jamia Protest: Voices against citizenship Law are being muzzled

Umar Khalid on Jamia Protest: Voices against citizenship Law are being muzzled

Umar Khalid on Jamia Protest: Voices against citizenship Law are being muzzled

UMAR KHALID CONDEMNS THE POLICE BRUTALITY ON JAMIA STUDENTS, UMAR KHALID SAYS VOICES AGAINST CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT ARE BEING MUZZLED, UMAR KHALID SAYS GOVT IS TRYING TO INSTILL FEAR IN MINDS OF PEOPLE, UMAR KHALID SAYS WOMEN STUDENTS INSIDE JAMIA CAMPUS WERE BRUTALLY BEATEN UP #JamiaProtest
AM🌏 RT @firstpost: In Mumbai, protesters in favour of the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct shouted slogans against students leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and… 5 days ago

Firstpost In Mumbai, protesters in favour of the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct shouted slogans against students leaders Kanhaiya K… https://t.co/nu8Terji4A 5 days ago

N RT @neerjadeodhar: Umar Khalid has been detained in Delhi during an anti-CAA protest march. LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/xheG0f3BFZ 6 days ago


PM Modi appeals for calm after nationwide stir over Citizenship law and more news | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi appeals for calm after nationwide stir over Citizenship law and more news | OneIndia News

PM MODI TWEETS AFTER ANTI-CAA STIR PAN INDIA, JAMIA VC NAJMA AKHTAR CONDEMNS CRACKDOWNON STUDENTS CALLING IT 'UNACCEPTABLE', CONGRESS SEEKS JUDICIAL INQUIRY INTO JAMIA CLASHES, FINANCE MINISTER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published

Jamia clashes: 50 students released after detention for protesting CAA | OneIndia News [Video]Jamia clashes: 50 students released after detention for protesting CAA | OneIndia News

Shocking scenes unfolded on Delhi's Jamia Millia University campus on Sunday. While there are many versions and many videos, it is being largely reported that the police lobbed tear gas shells at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published

