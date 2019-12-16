Umar Khalid on Jamia Protest: Voices against citizenship Law are being muzzled 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:33s - Published Umar Khalid on Jamia Protest: Voices against citizenship Law are being muzzled UMAR KHALID CONDEMNS THE POLICE BRUTALITY ON JAMIA STUDENTS, UMAR KHALID SAYS VOICES AGAINST CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT ARE BEING MUZZLED, UMAR KHALID SAYS GOVT IS TRYING TO INSTILL FEAR IN MINDS OF PEOPLE, UMAR KHALID SAYS WOMEN STUDENTS INSIDE JAMIA CAMPUS WERE BRUTALLY BEATEN UP #JamiaProtest

