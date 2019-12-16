The Locker Room: High School Basketball Roundup (12/13)

And with that we wish you a good evening and welcome you inside the locker room...in case you forgot since last week... that man is petar hood... my name is justin prince..basketball season is back and in full force..

Last year, on the boys side the s-a-c was a fun one..

Homestead, carroll, and northrop tying for the conference title...and a big reason why was because of bishop dwenger..in the last week of conference play, the saints upsetting northrop to help cause the tie...this year, the saints looking to make an early mark in s-a-c play taking on homestead tonight...this one back and forth for most of the first half... brenden lytle knocks down the triple... he had 12... saints down five.... later in the first quarter... zak krueger... continues to just get buckets... fader from 15 for two of his game high 18... sparty up seven after one...in the second... it's an eight point lead... brenden lytle no good from deep... saints get the reload... owen shively knocks down the short jumper... he led dwenger with 15 points...but it was too much homestead on the road tonight... luke goode down the lane for the easy deuce... he had 15 on the night...spartans win this one 61-46 the final... ???we make our way down to wayne... dillon duff and the snider panthers traveling to take on the generals on the south side this evening..

???couldn't ask for a better start if you're snider... first offensive possession of the game... duff drains a triple... three of his game- high 21..

Panthers climb on top..???but no michael eley for snider tonight, and that would turn out to be a problem... michael redding rockin' the pull-up... he finishes with a team-high 15... ???other end, snider has an answer... good ball movement leads to a wide open three for elijah wimby... ring it up... panthers take an early four point lead..???but wayne refused to go away all night long... quincy miles pitched in with 13 points... as byron pickens and the generals pull out an impressive win... 53-50 your final..

Out to charger fieldhouse we go... carroll hosting concordia lutheran to open conference play tonight.... this one was tight early... brayden pearson gets the kind roll for two of his 12... and it's a five point lead for carroll....but then carroll started to pull away... richie gross... easy backdoor layup for two of his 16... chargers up 12...concordia qould try to hang around... luke neuhaus hits the triple... that pulls the cadets back within single digits...but carroll wouldn't let it get any closer... cody burkey rattles home the trey ball....then... just before half... it's burkey again from long distance... the junior had 12...carroll goes in to recess up 14... they cruise to the 71-37 victory.... ???to bishop luers, which is playing host to northrop tonight... knights come in with a 2-1 record..

.got an impressive win over mishawaka marian last weekend..???but the bruins came to play in this one... and they're doing it on the offensive glass early... elijah fincher can't convert, but taquay white is there on the stickback..

???little bit later..

More board work from the bruins..

Khamani smith, no... jayden billingsly, yes... it's a one point game at that point..

Luers has the lead..???and the knights say, you know what..

We can crash the glass too..

Off the missed three from the corner, demarcus hudson puts it back in..???later in the first half..

You can call hudson stepback slim on this one... smooth from the senior...???luers led by one at the break..

They hold on to win, 71-65..

???well in football, they play for the totem pole..

Starting tonight, north side and south side basketball play for the reichert-hey memorial trophy..???and the inaugural trophy game on the boys side was all south side..

Late third quarter, archers in control..

Austin jordan gets into the lane and scores two of his team-high 21..

???moments later, south side out and running... ashton johnson the long outlet to kamron mitchell, who finishes in transition... he had 19 on the night..

That bucket puts the archers up 18..???north side trying to hang around... jordan green goes baseline with the strong move for two... that cuts the deficit down to 16...???but the legends wouldn't get much closer than that... this time it's javonte malone making his way to rack for a pair...south side led by 22 after three..

???archers roll over their rival, 92-61 the final..

And pete we said it earlier..

The s-a-c boys race was a good one last year...the girls side..

Well that was a little more predictable... uh yeah..

I'd say so..

Homestead rolled through conference play a year ago, and get this... coming in to the year, the spartans hadn't lost a conference game..

That's right 36-0 in summit play...and they hadn't missed a beat this year either..

They're 3-0 in conference action and outscoring opponents by a 56 point clip... tonight the spartans were finishing off the second half of the doubleheader with dwenger... and sparty in cruise control in this one tonight... third quarter... sydney graber... the future central michigan chippewa gets the kind roll..

She had ???... homestead up 27....they can play some defense too... amber austin with the rejection on molly ream... other end of the floor... grace sullivan takes it in for the transition bucket...and things never got better for the saints... later in the third... sullivan pushing the pace again... finds ayanna patterson..

She takes it in for two of her ????... no problem for homestead tonight... they run away with this one... 61-15 the final... ???we bounce over to bishop luers..

Knights looking to stay unbeaten in s-a-c play as they play host to the northrop bruins..???we pick this one up with just a few seconds to play in the first quarter..

Norhtrop with a two point lead, but lydia, oh lydia... how do you do?

Lydia reimbold beats the first quarter buzzer..

Two of her game-high 26 on the night..

We're all tied after one..???strong start to the second for the bruins... j'asia scott able to turn the corner... the tough finish off glass... she finished with seven points on the night...???little bit later, off the miss... destiny jackson cleans up the offensive glass..

Two of her 10 points... gives northrop a two point lead...???this one was tight all night, but dori javins and the knights too much on their home floor, as you see dori knock down the jumper..???luers goes on to win, 55-50... ???we head back over to reichert gymnasium... north side still looking for its first win of the year as they travel to take on rival south side..???and spoiler alert, the legends are still looking for that first win, 'cause this one got out of hand quickly..

Lamyia woodson gets good position and finishes at the rim...???then off the north side miss, jaci jones gets the rebound... no one stops the ball, so jones will take it all the way herself for an easy deuce..???moments later, more from the detriot mercy commit... they leave her open from three, and that might as well be another layup for jaci... she finishes with 19 on the night..???and when the shots weren't falling for jones, cassidy connelley was there to clean it up..

Connelley chips in with a dozen..???archers open up this game on an 11-0 run... they go on to win, 86-27..

Next stop takes us back to charger fieldhouse..

Carroll girls also taking on concordia lutheran...chargers were hot out of the gate... saniya jackson picks off the long pass..

She finds olivia hoeppner downcourt... give her the hoop and the harm...later in the first... how about three the more conventional way... she had a game high 17... carroll out to an 11-2 run to start...concordia would respond... chanteese craig... a force down low... nice finish with the left...then... craig... how about another in the paint..

Bucket plus the foul... she led the cadets with 13....but too much carroll tonight... saniya jackson with three of her seven...chargers led by seven after one... they win 49-31... ???we wrap up down on winchester road... gregory addison and his snider panthers paying lacia gorman and the wayne generals a visit..???buckets hard to come by in this one..

Snider led 20- 19 at the half..

But wayne draws first blood in the third quarter..

That's shiara alexander with the strong move down low..

Gives the generals a one point lead..???but it wouldn't last long..

Other end, payton gorman... the future bowling green track star..

Pulling up from the free-throw line..

She had a team-high 13...???later in the third quarter, it's gorman inbounding and finding samantha kabisch for the easy deuce... panthers up two at that point..???wayne would hang around in this one, but snider eventually pulls away in the fourth quarter..

that's all the