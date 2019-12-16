Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

David Harewood Celebrates 100th 'Supergirl' Episode

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
David Harewood Celebrates 100th 'Supergirl' Episode

David Harewood Celebrates 100th 'Supergirl' Episode

At the Vancouver celebration of the 100th episode of "Supergirl", David Harewood reflects on the series and filming the show in Canada.

"Supergirl" airs Sundays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Showcase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phoenicornix

pheebs ʬ⁸⁴ RT @beautyghost97: David's interview with ET Canada Link: https://t.co/xdAgWh9HEU https://t.co/mmx72OQ8xm 2 days ago

phoenicornix

pheebs ʬ⁸⁴ RT @ETCanada: Watch: At the Vancouver celebration of the 100th episode of #Supergirl, @DavidHarewood reflects on the series and filming th… 2 days ago

JacksonBrittsny

BLJackson🍷☕📕🤔 David Harewood Celebrates 100th 'Supergirl' Episode https://t.co/0atT9vvUmC 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.