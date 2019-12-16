Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ads on Facebook Make False Claims About Anti-HIV Drugs

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Ads on Facebook Make False Claims About Anti-HIV Drugs

Ads on Facebook Make False Claims About Anti-HIV Drugs

Ads on Facebook have been spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs claiming harsh side effects despite counter evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook finally pulls down ‘false’ ads attacking PrEP

Facebook has begun to pull down “misleading” adverts targeting users of HIV-preventing PrEP...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pruthweesha_S_A

ಪೃಥ್ವೀಶ ಸಾಲ್ಯಾನ್ 卐Rudra's trident beats Poseidon's @Dhasal_MH @GhorAngirasa @ranganaathan Jamia protestors clearly shouted 'Hinduon se aazadi', and that is why Quint'… https://t.co/KwyxyBnThB 3 days ago

angeredmailman

A man has no name @ARmastrangelo Emphasis on Facebook where you can make false claims.... 4 days ago

philnurenberg

Phil Nurenberg🌹 RT @philnurenberg: Facebook is an excellent place to make False claims. https://t.co/mRT8Ws8QaY 4 days ago

philnurenberg

Phil Nurenberg🌹 Facebook is an excellent place to make False claims. https://t.co/mRT8Ws8QaY 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020 [Video]Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020

LONDON– How will media buys change during the 2020 election? According to Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp., the focus will shift back to what’s tried and true: television. In an..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published

Facebook Shares Plan to Ban False Claims about 2020 U.S. Census on its Site [Video]Facebook Shares Plan to Ban False Claims about 2020 U.S. Census on its Site

Facebook says it will take action against misinformation spread on its platform about the 2020 U.S. Census. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.