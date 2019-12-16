Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:30s - Published Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise TONIGHT--DELTA TOWNSHIP WILL VOTE ONRAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE FORPART TIME WORKERS.WE'LL BE FOLLOWING TONIGHT'SVOTE IN DELTA TOWNSHIP -- ONRAISING THE MINIMUMWAGE THERE TO 15-BUCKS AN HOURFOR PART-TIME WORKERS.IF IT GOES THROUGH, A NEW15-DOLLAR-AND HOUR WAGE WOULD GOINTO EFFECT NEXT YEAR.LOTS OF PEOPLE WORK FOR THETOWNSHIP WORK PART TIME.--INCLUDING THOSE IN THE FIREDEPARTMENT, PARKS AND REC ANDSEASONAL JOBS.WE WILL BE AT TONIGHT'SMEETING--BE SURE TO STICK WITHFOX 47 NEWS FOR THELATEST UPDATES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this