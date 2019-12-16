Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raiseDelta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise

TONIGHT--DELTA TOWNSHIP WILL VOTE ONRAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE FORPART TIME WORKERS.WE'LL BE FOLLOWING TONIGHT'SVOTE IN DELTA TOWNSHIP -- ONRAISING THE MINIMUMWAGE THERE TO 15-BUCKS AN HOURFOR PART-TIME WORKERS.IF IT GOES THROUGH, A NEW15-DOLLAR-AND HOUR WAGE WOULD GOINTO EFFECT NEXT YEAR.LOTS OF PEOPLE WORK FOR THETOWNSHIP WORK PART TIME.--INCLUDING THOSE IN THE FIREDEPARTMENT, PARKS AND REC ANDSEASONAL JOBS.WE WILL BE AT TONIGHT'SMEETING--BE SURE TO STICK WITHFOX 47 NEWS FOR THELATEST UPDATES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.