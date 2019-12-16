Global  

Australia firefighters battle expanding Gospers Mountain blaze

Australia firefighters battle expanding Gospers Mountain blaze

Australia firefighters battle expanding Gospers Mountain blaze

Firefighters urged residents to evacuate areas near Gospers Mountain as a bushfire that has razed almost 400,000 hectares approached residential areas
