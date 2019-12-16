Friday Night Frenzy Show Dec 16 Segment 2

Gymnasium.

Interesting to note here..

Dave wood and west lafayette have not lost a game to crawfordsville since 2009..

The score of that game 49-48... the streak of nine straight wins not stopping tonight..

Yanni karlaftis and the red devils playing their first game since the hoops classic..

That included two straight losses..

Dave wood means business tonight..

At berberian..

We'll start in the third quarter..

Colin martin extending the rdp lead..

The three ball from the wing is good..

Tyler boyle on the assist..

West side is up 11..

Roles reversed later in the half..

This time martin finds boyle in the corner..

The senior knocks down the jumper..

This is all part of a big half offensively for dave wood's team..

Sam schott finding karlftis down low..

Too big..

Too strong..

The bucket falls..

Hey big brother george in the house to watch the game tonight..

And karlaftis puts the finishing touches on west lafayette's 10th straight win over crawfordsville..

69-53 the final..

We head to monticello ..

Kent adams and twin lakes facing tri- county..

The indians dominating this game on both ends of the floor..

Gage businger to kahari jackson for the layup..

The indians are up a dozen.

Jackson follows that up with the steal..

K-j finishes what he started..

The indians lead 42 to 17..

They continue to pour it on..

Businger gets the rebound and gives it over to sophomore clayton bridwell.

Give bridwell the hoop and the harm..

All twin lakes..

Jackson puts a punctuation mark on this one with the nifty lay-in..

Twin lakes crushes tri-county 87 to 34.

Okay over at frontier the falcons trying to get their first win of the season hosting rossville..

Frontier up 9-4 early in the first quarter after this basket but that was swiftly squandered hornets ball fake pass damon shaw give the man his 3 points rossville cruising it's 20-11 hornets they're on a 16-2 run..

And here comes another... next possession in transition that's two more for jayden brown... and later the ball movement comes in handy..

All five rossville players touch the ball on this possession..

Shaw finishes with a three ball... rossville beats frontier 64-45 the final elsewhere in delphi..

Brian mccammon and the oracles hosting clinton prairie chad peckinpaugh and the gophers eying a third win in a row.

Pick things up in the 3rd cp up 52-37.

Bailey good driving..

He dishes to kaleb peters..

Nothing but the bottom of the net for peters..

Later on, gophers still leading by 18 off the delphi inbound pass..

Good comes up with it ..

And no.

4 takes it the other way for the layup ..

Peckinpaugh's gophers are up by 20 delphi still has some fight left in them peyton roth sinks the triple from the top of the key.

But c-p not worried about it..

Jacob fullerton finds trevor funk funk through contact..

And-one..

Clinton prairie routs delphi 69-50.

Over to flora, carroll hosting caston the cougars are hot... re on a 3 game win streak and how bout those warmup pants caston relies on that guy right there hunter schonlaub leads the comets in scoring, rebounds, and blocks now to the highlights.... caroll, down 2 early until jaden harness leaps over schonlaub and gets the bucket.

Harness was a key to carroll's offense all night.

Later in the 1st, caston up 4-2 shan-laub uses that 6'4 frame and puts it up off the glass for 2 more.

8-2 comets deep in the first, schonlaub gets the board and sends it down the other way mike rans gets fancy with it... not enough to go snags his own rebound that time it counted caston's big men combined all of the comets points in the 1st quarter now just at the end of the period, half a second on the clock..

The inbound to harness?

Count it..

Carroll dispatches caston tonight..

50-46..

That's four in a row for a the cougars..

Meanwhile..

0-2 clinton central hosting 2-1 sheridan..

First quarter action, a little give and go here..

Silas devaney to nick roberts..

He gets it back to devaney the blackhawks take an early lead..

Now in transition..

Kyle eden to nolan buckner for two..

Back come the bulldogs..

Great ball movement exhibited here..

Jake schoup caps things off with a corner three-ball..

But the blackhawks capitalize on second chances..

Off the missed free throw..

The ball reversal leads to buckner..

Buckets..

Sheridan tops clinton central 56-44 the final.

