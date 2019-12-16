Nonprofit leader avoids jail after theft of funds

You need to know about.

New at ten -- the man whose job was building homes for the less fortunate in limestone county - instead spent habitat for humanity funds on sex toys and a vacation rentals!

The limestone county district attorney says the former director of habitat in limestone county stole more than 100-thousand dollars from the organization back in 20-14.

But it wasn't until this week that this man on your screen, william miller, was charged with first degree theft.

He took a plea deal - won't serve jail time - and only has to repay 30-thousand dollars.

It was one hundred thousand dollars of funding that he stole and used for negligent means and i think he should have been held to the full accountability of that one hundred thousand" mark joseph lives in athens and wasn't happy to learn miller doesn't have to repay all the money the district attorney says he took.

Take graphic: limestone county district attorney brian jones tells me william miller stole money from the non profit and used it for things like renting a condo, purchasing a fancy door that wouldn't be used in a habitat home, a crossbow, clothing, vehicle repairs, and, sex toys take sot mark joseph - lives in athens "i just think it's disturbing, it's something that makes you do a double take and think this is what the leaders of a great organization that's supposed to be doing great things, helping people in need, its just something you don't expect to hear" jones tells me the 30 thousand dollars was split up.

10 thousand to habitat for humanity.

10 thousand to a bank in tennessee he obtained a loan at while using his habitat for humanity position, and another 10 thousand to an athens accounting firm that determined how much miller stole.

Jamie poolman hopes this prevents miller from stealing again.

Take sot: jamie poolman - lives in athens "he'd probably keep doing it, unless somebody does stop him" the district attorneys office says this theft case played a role in the limestone county habitat for humanity shutting down take sot mark joseph - lives in athens "i think it's unbelievable.

Those are dozens to potentially hundreds of people and families in this community that are going to have no place to live.

Such a great organization around the nation that has one less home.

Miller is on probation and can face jail time if he violates it.

