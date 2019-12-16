Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie Johnston reports.