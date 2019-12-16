Global  

Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU?

Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU?

Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU?

KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl matchup between Florida Atlantic and SMU.

He explains why he believes the Owls have a big advantage playing in front of their home crowd and how it will affect this game.

Katie Johnston reports.
