Coulee boys basketball round-up

To coulee boys basketball now, west salem and luther... ---- monster second half for the panthers...jack hehli gets his own rebound....kicks it out to brady niemeier....fallin g to the ground....the student section loves it....west salem up big.... ---- just moments later...david lattos with a nice move down low...goes up and under....and somehow gets this one to fall..... ---- we stay in the conference for g-e-t hosting the viroqua blackhawks... ----- viroqua out to a fast start tonight...drew fortney with a nice jump stop inside....friendly roll....and the blackhawks have a quick lead.... ---- and they would keep riding that momentum...kick out to jacob lotz who knocks down the deep three....blackha wks with an 8 point lead.... g-e-t made it close but viroqua wins 55- 52.




