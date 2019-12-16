Your One-Stop Holiday Gifting Headquarters

Running from store to store, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can get a little overwhelming.

Let Bed Bath & Beyond do the heavy lifting this season!

Stephanie Brown joins us from Bed Bath & Beyond's Brookfield location along with Toni Zingale to share some of their hottest holiday gifts, for everyone!

For more information, to browse online, and to find a Bed Bath & Beyond location near you, visit BedBathAndBeyond.com.