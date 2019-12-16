Global  

North Andrew vs. East Atchison Boys

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Now we move on to the east atchison -- north andrew boys game === jake mcenaney dishes it but will get the ball back at the top of the key and he hits a 3 wolves up 3-1=== tanner mcdaniel drives in the lane and dumps it down to owen graham and graham powers it up for 2 tie game now 3-3=== mcdaniel passes to graham and back to mcdaniel and he goes up for two giving the cardinals the lead 5-3=== trey bowling down low he gets the ball and the easy lay up wolves tie it 5-5=== under 5 seconds in the first quarter and mcenaney throws up the shot and banks it in wolves take the lead 11-9 this one needed extra time north andrew comes away with this one 59-52




