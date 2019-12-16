Global  

Aquinas, Holmen girls both win in MVC action

It's fitting that it's friday 13th, because we now take you to an aquinas girls team that's scary good.

Their smothering defense got to work early against logan... -- first half the trap leads to a macy donarski steal, she passes up to big sis lexi, 10-2 aquinas run to start the game.

-- more tough defense, courtney becker pokes it loose and donarski heads uncontested the other way for two more, -- aquinas up 17 now in the first, lexi with the hesitation stepback three and it's money, 37-17 at that point, aquinas with another huge win, 86-31.

Elsewhere in the mvc, sparta hosting holmen... --- 2nd half... holmen's megan mumaw-flury picks off the pass and takes it back the other way... vikings up 13..

-------------- spartans trying to battle back into this one... taneea henderson finds katelyn humphrey wide open for 3 to cut the lead to 11..

------------- more from holmen..

Ellie kline draws the double team and kicks it out to emily porath who hits the 3... they go on to win tonight 59-




