Jacqueline Jossa up for EastEnders return 'one day'

Jacqueline Jossa up for EastEnders return 'one day'

Jacqueline Jossa up for EastEnders return 'one day'

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Winner Jacqueline Jossa says she could well return to 'EastEnders' "one day", but is setting her sights on landing some musical theatre roles soon.
