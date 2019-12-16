Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 - NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 - NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice

Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 - NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice

On the show today: Instagram launched a new feature today that's asks you if you want to post something, if the A.I.

Thinks it's offensive; two illegal stream site creators have plead guilty to copyright infringements; New Orleans has declared a state of emergency after getting hit by ransomware attack; Glitter Bomb 2.0 give us even more stink and police voices; Össur prosthetics and helping people with mobility; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet with Drew Prindle; Aftermarket car parts and new tech from SEMA and the LA Auto Show with CARiD; Apollo Neuroscience and how vibrations can help relieve stress; and a machine gun drone that can hit a mango from two football fields away.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geinounaname

芸能・音楽NEWSナナメ読み Digital Trends Live: Instagram’s warning to users, NOLA ransom, weeding robots - Digital Trends https://t.co/ltTwAp9xSj 2 days ago

CynthiaMN5

Strong Sparkly Coffee 🎄❄🍭☕ RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 - NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice https://t.co/7pyOqRZAFD 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice | Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 [Video]NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice | Digital Trends Live 12.16.19

On the show today: Instagram launched a new feature today that's asks you if you want to post something, if the A.I. thinks it's offensive...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 25:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.