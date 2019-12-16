Digital Trends Live 12.16.19 - NOLA Ransomware + Instagram Wants You To Play Nice

On the show today: Instagram launched a new feature today that's asks you if you want to post something, if the A.I.

Thinks it's offensive; two illegal stream site creators have plead guilty to copyright infringements; New Orleans has declared a state of emergency after getting hit by ransomware attack; Glitter Bomb 2.0 give us even more stink and police voices; Össur prosthetics and helping people with mobility; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet with Drew Prindle; Aftermarket car parts and new tech from SEMA and the LA Auto Show with CARiD; Apollo Neuroscience and how vibrations can help relieve stress; and a machine gun drone that can hit a mango from two football fields away.