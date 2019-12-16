Inside Chelsea Handler's Eclectic Home With An Outdoor Pizza Oven

Writer, comedian, and television host Chelsea Handler welcomes Architectural Digest into her sunny Los Angeles home for this episode of Open Door.

Chelsea’s trademark wit and humor are on full display as she takes us through each room, highlighting the design choices and upgrades she’s made to the property, from her eclectic art collection to the custom patio furniture on the deck.

And could there be a better use for that outdoor space than serving a fresh pizza from your own oven?