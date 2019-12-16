Box office dollars: Cineworld snaps up Cineplex

Big screen entertainment, corporate style ... As Cineworld said on Monday it was buying Canada's Cinexplex for 1.65 billion dollars.

The deal will make the UK firm the largest cinema operator in North America As it looks to tackle growing competition from streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

But it does, say analysts, result in Cineworld adding to an already sizeable debt pile - 3.3 billion dollars in June.

The just-over 25 US dollars per share offer is a premium of over 40 per cent to the Canadian firm's closing price on Friday.

And will add nearly 1700 screens to its existing nine and half thousand.

Currently, US-based AMC Entertainment Holdings is the world's number one operator.