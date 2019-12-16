Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU quarterback set an SEC record with 48 touchdowns. And led the team to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in the Heisman voting. Burrow's LSU Tigers will take on Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Ohio State teammates Justin Fields and Chase Young finished at No. 3 and No. 4 in the Heisman voting. No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28