Actor Rhys Wakefield Talks About His Role In The Hulu Series, "Reprisal"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 27:40s - Published < > Embed
Actor Rhys Wakefield Talks About His Role In The Hulu Series, 'Reprisal'

Actor Rhys Wakefield Talks About His Role In The Hulu Series, "Reprisal"

She's coming to collect.

"Reprisal" is a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.

The Hulu series stars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, David Dastmalchian and Rhys Wakefield.
