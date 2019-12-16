Box office dollars: Cineworld snaps up Cineplex on December 16, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published Box office dollars: Cineworld snaps up Cineplex Cineworld will buy Canada's Cineplex for $1.65 billion in cash, making the British firm the biggest cinema operator in North America as it looks to tackle increasing competition from online streaming services. David Pollard reports. 0

