Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry

Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry

Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry

The chief executive officer of Hallmark Cards apologized on Sunday night and said the company would reverse an earlier decision to pull television advertisements featuring same-sex couples from the wedding registry and planning website Zola.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
