Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry on December 16, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:48s - Published Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry The chief executive officer of Hallmark Cards apologized on Sunday night and said the company would reverse an earlier decision to pull television advertisements featuring same-sex couples from the wedding registry and planning website Zola. Francesca Lynagh reports. 0

