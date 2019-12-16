Global  

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night.

Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959.

The LSU quarterback set an SEC record with 48 touchdowns.

And led the team to the No.

1 seed in the College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in the Heisman voting.

Burrow's LSU Tigers will take on Hurts and No.

4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec.

28.

Ohio State teammates Justin Fields and Chase Young finished at No.

3 and No.

4 in the Heisman voting.

No.

2 Ohio State will face No.

3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Dec.

28
No. 1 Louisiana State routs Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, threw seven touchdown passes in the first half...
Seattle Times - Published

Hometown to rename stadium after LSU's Burrow

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will be honored by his hometown of Athens, Ohio, which will change...
ESPN - Published


Springzmom

Lyn C RT @10TV: Nearly a week after Joe Burrow was awarded the Heisman Trophy, he walked across the stage to receive his master's degree. https:/… 4 days ago

cookspeaktom

Tom Totin RT @PghFoodBank: Did you see Joe Burrow's speech after he was awarded the Heisman trophy? He mentioned his hometown of Athens, Ohio and th… 4 days ago

PghFoodBank

PghFoodBank Did you see Joe Burrow's speech after he was awarded the Heisman trophy? He mentioned his hometown of Athens, Ohio… https://t.co/Hs2R1NPtIk 4 days ago

10TV

10TV.com Nearly a week after Joe Burrow was awarded the Heisman Trophy, he walked across the stage to receive his master's d… https://t.co/OU0crS4rPu 5 days ago


Heisman winner inspires donations to food pantry [Video]Heisman winner inspires donations to food pantry

One OU alum raises thousands of dollars in just a few day for food bank

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:55Published

Joe Burrow Takes The Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Takes The Heisman Trophy

Congratulations!

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:15Published

