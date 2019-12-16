Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute

Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute.

On Dec.

14, Diddy took to social media to remember his former girlfriend, Kim Porter, on what would have been her 49th birthday.

The model and actress died from lobar pneumonia on Nov.

15, 2018.

.

He shared a black-and-white video montage of intimate family moments with Porter.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday.

We’re celebrating you today!

We love and we miss you!!!!!, Diddy, via Instagram.

The touching post came hours after the media mogul celebrated his 50th birthday with a star studded party attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and a host of others.