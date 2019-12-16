Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute

Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute

Diddy Honors Kim Porter in Touching Birthday Tribute.

On Dec.

14, Diddy took to social media to remember his former girlfriend, Kim Porter, on what would have been her 49th birthday.

The model and actress died from lobar pneumonia on Nov.

15, 2018.

.

He shared a black-and-white video montage of intimate family moments with Porter.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday.

We’re celebrating you today!

We love and we miss you!!!!!, Diddy, via Instagram.

The touching post came hours after the media mogul celebrated his 50th birthday with a star studded party attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and a host of others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diddy rescheduled his birthday party because he missed late ex Kim Porter [Video]Diddy rescheduled his birthday party because he missed late ex Kim Porter

P Diddy cancelled his 50th birthday celebration twice before finally hosting it this weekend, because he missed his late ex Kim Porter.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers late ex Kim Porter in heartfelt birthday tribute [Video]Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers late ex Kim Porter in heartfelt birthday tribute

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid tribute to his ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 49th birthday on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.