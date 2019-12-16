Global  

Independence Bowl Preview: Can Miami Avoid Ending The Season On A 3-Game Losing Streak?

Independence Bowl Preview: Can Miami Avoid Ending The Season On A 3-Game Losing Streak?

Independence Bowl Preview: Can Miami Avoid Ending The Season On A 3-Game Losing Streak?

CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno breaks down the Walk On's Independence Bowl matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

He explains why he believes the Bulldogs may have the advantage against Manny Diaz's Hurricanes.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help...
Seattle Times - Published

‘Hate To Say It, Worried Louisiana Tech Wins This Game’: WFOR’s Mike Cugno On Miami’s Independence Bowl Matchup

The Hurricanes' season ended on a two-game losing streak, which has CBS 4 sports anchor Mike Cugno...
cbs4.com - Published


asperry3

Andrew Perry RT @TheStateOfTheU: Film Preview: Walk On’s Independence Bowl- Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 12/26. The Hurricanes are primed for taking anothe… 1 day ago

timworld4

timworld Independence Bowl 2019: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech preview, how to watch & more https://t.co/pdEKbKhXOt https://t.co/ttGOaazgdi 1 day ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Film Preview: Walk On’s Independence Bowl- Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 12/26 https://t.co/lusp9Kj2ag https://t.co/LJFUQo4g96 2 days ago

IMFB_Blog

Ironman Football Film Preview: Walk On’s Independence Bowl- Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 12/26. The Hurricanes are primed for taking an… https://t.co/58m0g4pAqk 2 days ago

TheStateOfTheU

StateOfTheU.com Film Preview: Walk On’s Independence Bowl- Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 12/26. The Hurricanes are primed for taking an… https://t.co/MK78gyPMwR 2 days ago

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports #IndependenceBowl preview. Can #Miami stop their losing streak and beat #LouisianaTech? @CBSMiami sports anchor… https://t.co/Ybs7N3WKhx 2 days ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami 'Hate To Say It, Worried Louisiana Tech Wins This Game': #CBS4's @MikeCugnoCBS4 on Miami's Independence Bowl Matchu… https://t.co/v8Iaq4zCBR 2 days ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Independence Bowl 2019: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech preview, how to watch & more https://t.co/9hT0cT60qC https://t.co/vBGxM68N8x 2 days ago


Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor? [Video]Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor?

KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs. He explains why he thinks Matt Rhule and the Bears will come out on top in New..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:21Published

Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? [Video]Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah?

KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

