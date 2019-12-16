Lions Club Fruit Sale (12-16-19)

The downtown st.

Joseph lions club is raising money in support of optical assistance for those in need... it's the group's annual fruit sale fundraiser, going on outside of east hills mall by the st.

Joseph public library.

Donations and funds made through the event will go towards eye research, optical resources for people in need, and overall sight health.

Staff say the group has everything from cases of your favorite fruit to already packaged gift baskets... (sot "we've got fruit by the box, we've got fruit baskets and we can do combinations of various types if you want uh grapefruits, uh oranges, red delicious apples, yellow delicious apples, or gala.

All of the fruit looks really good this year."

) the fundraiser runs today through sunday, december 22nd.

It opens at 10 a.m.

And closes at