Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lions Club Fruit Sale (12-16-19)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Lions Club Fruit Sale (12-16-19)Lions Club Fruit Sale (12-16-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lions Club Fruit Sale (12-16-19)

The downtown st.

Joseph lions club is raising money in support of optical assistance for those in need... it's the group's annual fruit sale fundraiser, going on outside of east hills mall by the st.

Joseph public library.

Donations and funds made through the event will go towards eye research, optical resources for people in need, and overall sight health.

Staff say the group has everything from cases of your favorite fruit to already packaged gift baskets... (sot "we've got fruit by the box, we've got fruit baskets and we can do combinations of various types if you want uh grapefruits, uh oranges, red delicious apples, yellow delicious apples, or gala.

All of the fruit looks really good this year."

) the fundraiser runs today through sunday, december 22nd.

It opens at 10 a.m.

And closes at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.