Lock returns home to Kansas City

Showdown sunday at arrowhead... it won't mean anything in terms of the division because the chiefs already won the west..

But it's bragging rights for kansas city-area quarterback returning home... lock: "it's just game.

I have to first two weeks and go.") denver quarterback drew lock can say it's just another game kansas city... (sot, drew lock: and especially that and you stayed at went to college, too and this is my first time out.") yes, but he's playing the chiefs..the team he grew up cheering for..and playing in arrowhead...(sot, drew lock: "i once, my freshman year against byu.")lock wasn't a first-round pick draft...he fell down the draft board... before landing with the broncos..and lock doesn't feel any toward his hometown team...(sot, drew lock: "it's probably going to be hard for me to change their mind when you have an mvp quarterback unless that happens one day with me.")two don't know each other...lock and patrick there's a mutual (sot, patrick great quarterback and i got to watch (sot, drew lock: senior in college, that he went.

Wait, when i was a senior in college, last year.

Last year, when he at home and got to patrick and rightfully so, he had year.")home sunday...grew up in..and he'll take in the memories of school places... "applebee's across half-priced apps and also the friends and chiefs fans, but rocking the broncos jersey..(sot, drew lock: the broncos because that would mean a lot to me.

It's already going to be loud enough as is, so maybe if we can turn over a few of the chiefs fans that would have been there, it will help us out in the long run.")>> and here's a lock's first two nfl starts... 73 percent completion percentage... 443 yards and percentage... completion 73 percent nfl starts...lock's first two look at drew




The Broncos may have found themselves a starting quarterback in Drew Lock. But he'll have his work cut out for him against the Chiefs, led by Andy Reid, who has owned the AFC West. SportsLine NFL..

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock plays against his hometown Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. His family is excited for a the milestone moment in Lock's career.

