Arson suspected in two house fires near Selma

What's left of the two homes.

Andryanna says: "at around 1:30 this morning the man that lived here, lost everything.

I spoke to his best friend who tells me he was already trying to rebuild his love for one of his passions and now he's forced to start over agian."

No two line john says: "this is really, really a tragedy."

His car his house--gone john rosenberg is friend's with the man who lived in this house.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries.

John says: "he's a musician.

Hasn't been in the scene for a while and i've been getting him to get back to playing again.

We had everything set up for him to go and as you can see it's pretty much--all of his life is gone."

Finding a new home is a challenge all on its own ned says: "no.

No it cannot be lived in again."

But it's the things inside that were irreplaceable.

Now--they're ash.

John says: "all of his instruments are gone.

He wasvery much showing everybody a better way of playing their instruments and really putting himself out there to do so."

While fire crews were trying to put this fire out, they noticed the house next door was also on fire.

Crews say they were able to get those fires out quickly but both are severely damaged.

O-s-p invesitgators say both fires were intentionally set.

A crime john says his friend didn't deserve to become a victim of.

John says: "he's the type of guy who would just bend over backwards for anybody and this is just really really tragic."

In selma, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12.

O-s-p is