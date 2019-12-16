Courteney Cox concedes likeness between herself and Caitlyn Jenner 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published Courteney Cox concedes likeness between herself and Caitlyn Jenner Courteney Cox has responded to fans on Instagram who pointed out the unlikely resemblance between her and Caitlyn Jenner, after of snap of her was posted on-line with David Spade and Nick Viall. 0

