Private Roads Repairs

Former mayor Jody Jones filed a class action claim against PG&E
Private Roads Repairs

Private roads damaged after the camp fire in paradise may see money coming in..

Former mayor jody jones filed a class action claim against pg&amp;e.

The claim - inclusive of all private roads in the town.

She says trucks and crews damaged those roads as much just as public roads.

"sot: it's something that needs to happen and theres really no funding for it and people dont have the money to fix the roads as well as rebuild their houses."

There are about 200 property owners who have signed on to the claim.

Jones says they are trying to get one homeowner representing each private road in the town.##




