On launching the Financial Stability Report 2019 Mark Carney has address the potential financial risks posed by Brexit.

All of Britain's top lenders could weather the worst-case scenario in the case of a no-deal Brexit, new figures have shown.

The banking sector is "resilient to and prepared for the wide range of UK economic and financial shocks that could be associated with a worst-case disorderly Brexit," the Bank of England said on Monday.
