5 Highly Unusual US Christmas Traditions
5 Highly Unusual
US Christmas Traditions.
These five American
traditions baffle Christmas
celebrators in other parts of the world.
Decorating Trees
With Popcorn.
German-Americans who
traditionally decorated their
trees with fruits and nuts are
thought to have been the first to do this.
TV Yule Logs.
The first burning log aired on TV in
the 1960's.
Now it streams on Netflix.
Drunk Santa.
Santacon got its start
as a San Francisco
pub crawl in 1994.
The NYC event has raised
over $400,000 for charities
in the past five years.
Eggnog.
The base ingredient of this American
holiday staple is egg yolks, which doesn't
seem to appeal to the rest of the world.
Hidden Pickle Ornaments.
In this U.S. tradition, the first child
to spot the pickle ornament receives
an extra present