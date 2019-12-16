Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis
Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis
KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers.
He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is going up against a battle-tested Penn State group.
Katie Johnston reports.
