Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis

Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis

KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers.

He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is going up against a battle-tested Penn State group.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Group of 5 Memphis vs. Power 5 Penn State in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — COTTON BOWL: No. 15 Memphis (12-1, American) vs. No. 13 Penn State (10-2,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


2019 Cotton Bowl odds, line: Penn State vs. Memphis picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Penn State vs. Memphis 10,000 times.
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CollegeSportsJ

CollegeSportsJournal CSJ 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic Preview: Memphis vs. Penn State, How To Watch and Fearless Predictions - The College S… https://t.co/TFoQnxzSSV 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Penn State vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, Cotton Bowl odds, spread, line, kickoff time, preview https://t.co/1s6W6pR7BS 3 hours ago

MarkWogenrich

Mark Wogenrich Penn State running back Noah Cain returns to AT&T Stadium today, 4 years after the game in which “the whole state o… https://t.co/XHrmlGIaNe 3 hours ago

ChiTownLionPSU

ChiTownLionPSU RT @Lions247: 🚨NEW PODCAST🚨 Broadcasting from Dallas, @seanfitz247 and @TDsTake address the Penn State offensive coordinator hire, what it… 3 hours ago

PGSportsNow

Post-Gazette Sports Amid Cotton Bowl festivities, Penn State focusing on tough test against Memphis https://t.co/WVl8XEmdwS 11 hours ago

in_locker

InLockerFBA RT @tackleo: #BowlSeason #CottonBowl preview: Memphis-Penn State ➡️ https://t.co/rbpmmuLwa2 https://t.co/KROITyH8uL 15 hours ago

tackleo

tackleo.com #BowlSeason #CottonBowl preview: Memphis-Penn State ➡️ https://t.co/rbpmmuLwa2 https://t.co/KROITyH8uL 15 hours ago

PGSportsNow

Post-Gazette Sports The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions are a day away from playing No. 15 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl — and that's what they'… https://t.co/kv9YyfF85F 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires [Video]Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires

It's over five feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.