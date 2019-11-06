Global  

A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her

Your leather jacket is the one that I want.....to give back to you?

Olivia Newton-John's jacket from the musical 'Grease' is so iconic that an anonymous buyer paid $243k just to give it back to her!

Tune in for the deets.
