Love Island’s Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan 'have split'

Love Island’s Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan 'have split' The reality TV stars have decided to separate for the second time - four months after rekindling their relationship - after "growing apart" from each other, according to an insider.

According to a source, the duo secretly split a couple of weeks ago.

A source told The Sun Online: They added: The pair first got together whilst in the 'Love Island' villa, though their romance was almost derailed by Tommy Fury, who is now with Molly-Mae Hague Joe and Lucie split after he left the villa, before rekindling their romance in the outside world.