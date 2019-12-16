Global  

Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash!

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday in style!

She took to her Instagram to give her fans an insight into who was at her exclusive 30th Birthday bash this year!

Guests included Ryan Reynolds with wife Blake Lively, Supermodel Gigi Hadid with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Halsey and Camila Cabello also made an appearance in a group pic.

Kevin Harrington even posted a cute pic on his own instagram showing himself, Taylor, Gigi and Antoni She even showed off her cat themed birthday cake!

All that's left to say is Happy Birthday Taylor!

... and thanks for the invite!
