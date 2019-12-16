'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published 'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said his Republican colleagues have "no reason" to keep four witnesses from testifying in Trump impeachment proceedings "unless the president has something to hide." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised the prospect last week of a short Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump in which no witnesses would be called. The scenario of a truncated trial would put McConnell, the top Senate Republican, at odds with Trump, also a Republican, who has been calling for a full trial with witnesses, including former Vice President Joe Biden, on the Senate floor. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump this week after unveiling formal charges against him on Tuesday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this FrozenFran RT @LindaLiberty9: So now you don't want to have a biased trial? You mean like the biased congressional impeachment hearings. Not a sing… 19 minutes ago Daniel Avery @GarrettHaake Just a reminder that one of the two impeachment articles is largely based on the fact the Donnie woul… https://t.co/d2PwDiCA1W 3 hours ago Wayne Twinborn @Jim_Jordan et al...the reason there have been no "fact witnesses" is because Trump ordered them not to testify. No… https://t.co/hzRBZsTVZy 6 hours ago JamieJoy Loves #Kamala #Liz #Amy #Pelosi #Porter RT @kdevil66: R. Chaboe speaking speaking of Obstruction of Congress is not a reason for Impeachment, under Nixon, he had refused to releas… 7 hours ago ebon☠ibex.🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 RT @saltygulf: Schumer 10 Mitch 0 Nbc: Mitch said he hoped that he & Schumer can sit down & reach an agreement about whether there should… 7 hours ago Party of Fear R. Chaboe speaking speaking of Obstruction of Congress is not a reason for Impeachment, under Nixon, he had refused… https://t.co/KVJBdVLs26 7 hours ago Judy Schumer 10 Mitch 0 Nbc: Mitch said he hoped that he & Schumer can sit down & reach an agreement about whether the… https://t.co/GN1UZE4rM8 7 hours ago LSMusic RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reportersthat the White House sees “no reason” for acting chief of… 8 hours ago