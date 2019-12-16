'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised the prospect last week of a short Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump in which no witnesses would be called.
The scenario of a truncated trial would put McConnell, the top Senate Republican, at odds with Trump, also a Republican, who has been calling for a full trial with witnesses, including former Vice President Joe Biden, on the Senate floor.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump this week after unveiling formal charges against him on Tuesday.