'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said his Republican colleagues have "no reason" to keep four witnesses from testifying in Trump impeachment proceedings "unless the president has something to hide."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised the prospect last week of a short Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump in which no witnesses would be called.

The scenario of a truncated trial would put McConnell, the top Senate Republican, at odds with Trump, also a Republican, who has been calling for a full trial with witnesses, including former Vice President Joe Biden, on the Senate floor.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump this week after unveiling formal charges against him on Tuesday.




