Eric Bogosian On "Uncut Gems," The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film

Eric Bogosian On 'Uncut Gems,' The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film

Eric Bogosian On "Uncut Gems," The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes "Uncut Gems," an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score.

When he makes a series of bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides.

Actor Eric Bogosian stopped by to talk about the film.
‘Uncut Gems’ review: Adam Sandler shines as he doubles down on risky bets

As a compulsive gambler one bad beat away from dire consequences, Adam Sandler shines in “Uncut...
Seattle Times - Published


