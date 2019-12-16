Person of the DECADE!

Let’s get ready to rumble!

Today we’re pitting film, TV, sports, and music figures against each other to decide our Person of the Decade!

We’ll be matching them up in brackets of single-elimination knockout rounds, basing the results on their achievements and influence from 2010 to 2019.

The winners will face off until only one remains standing!

Who’s YOUR pick for Person of the Decade?

Let us know in the comments!