NC school 'truly sorry' after student body-slammed

Vance County Public School System Superintendent Anthony Jackson on Monday said there was no excuse for a resource officer to body-slam a student under the age of 12 and promised the incident would never happen again.
A sheriff's deputy who was caught on video body-slamming the young child at the North Carolina middle school in Henderson was fired on Monday, ABC News reported, citing local officials.

The young student was reportedly body-slammed by the officer last Thursday, and the school is currently reviewing its relationship with the law enforcement agency responsible and their protocols.




